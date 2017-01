The Eagles Heart and Cancer Telethon is here again. It will take place at Bluff View School Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Participate in person or watch it on TV or online. Pictured, two of the co-hosts, Tom Nelson and Dan Moris, talk about the Tree of Hope, which recognizes people currently battling heart disease or cancer. (Photos by Randy Paske)