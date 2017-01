This semi crash mid-afternoon Monday depicts just how hazardous area roads were Monday and Tuesday, when freezing rain and ice coated all paths of travel. Schools canceled, businesses closed, authorities advised no travel unless necessary, as even county snowplows and wreckers had trouble navigating the roads. Untreated secondary roads across the region were especially impassable. For the full story on this accident, this week’s ice storm, and photos, see pages 2-4. (Photo by Bob’s Towing)