Emily Colossa, the daughter of Joe and Carmen Colossa, owners of the Al Ringling Mansion in Baraboo, Wis., was recently gifted this 3-by-4-foot enlarged photo of the Ringlings from the Ringling family, and wanted to donate it to the McGregor Historical Museum. The photo has been digitally improved from an original photo from 1895 that portrays all seven Ringling Brothers and their sister, Ida. (Photo by Diane Malcom)